Guinea establishes council to lead transition to elections

Guinea’s junta on Saturday set up an 80-member council to act as a parliament during the country’s transition to elections, according to a decree read on the state broadcaster, following a coup in September that ousted President Alpha Conde.
Dansa Kourouma, a prominent civil society activist and election expert, will lead the body known as the National Transitional Council (CNT), according to a report from Reuters.
Kourouma will also be tasked with agreeing on the date of the next elections, the decree said.
Guinea’s neighbors and international partners condemned Conde’s overthrow which eventually led to the country’s suspension from the African Union and the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) 15-nation bloc.