Guinea establishes council to lead transition to elections

Guinea’s junta on Saturday set up an 80-member council to act as a parliament during the country’s transition to elections, according to a decree read on the state broadcaster, following a coup in September that ousted President Alpha Conde.

Dansa Kourouma, a prominent civil society activist and election expert, will lead the body known as the National Transitional Council (CNT), according to a report from Reuters.

Kourouma will also be tasked with agreeing on the date of the next elections, the decree said.