Suez canal ship backlog caused sulphur pollution spike

The backlog in the Suez Canal last month caused by the container vessel Ever Given that got itself stuck in the waterway, produced a spike in ship pollution, visible from space.

The log jam forced hundreds of other ships wanting passage to park up causing the concentration of sulphur dioxide (SO2) in the air to increase five times the normal levels on the Mediterranean side of the canal.

More than 350 ships got caught up in the Suez blockage, which ran from 23 to 29 March.

Most ships were anchored at the canal’s northern end, in the Mediterranean. And while their main engines would have been turned off, the vessels were still running auxiliary power units and boilers – in what’s called “hotelling” mode

This led to a build-up of SO2 in the atmosphere locally that was observed by the EU’s Sentinel-5P satellite.

The spacecraft, managed by the European Space Agency, carries a sensitive spectrometer called Tropomi, which can detect a range of trace pollutants, including sulphur dioxide.

Sulphur dioxide is a by-product of the heavy fuel oils burnt by ship engines.