Cricket South Africa fires suspended CEO Thabang Moroe

Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday that suspended chief executive officer Thabang Moroe had been fired with immediate effect.

A statement by CSA said that an independent investigation found Moroe had “committed acts of serious misconduct” and he failed to take advantage of opportunities availed to him to prove otherwise to auditors and the CSA Board.

“Cricket South Africa’s decision was based on expert external legal opinion supported by the findings emanating from an independent forensic investigation. The independent forensic investigation revealed that Mr. Thabang Moroe had committed acts of serious misconduct which warranted the sanction of dismissal,” the statement read in part.

“Mr Thabang Moroe was offered sufficient opportunity to provide representations to the independent forensic auditors and to the Board regarding the allegations of misconduct, which opportunity he failed and/or refused to utilise.”

Moroe was suspended by CSA in December, with full pay, following allegations of misconduct leveled against him. His suspension came during a period which CSA was embroiled in a crisis in several quarters, including management, player and media relations, and financial affairs.

Dr. Jacques Faul was subsequently appointed to the position in an acting capacity. Faul, whose term was due to expire in September, however, resigned on August 17 alongside former president Chris Nenzani.

Moroe tried to resume his duties in June but CSA issued a statement saying that his suspension remained in place as an independent forensic investigation into allegations against him had not been completed.

CSA added that Kugandrie Govender, who was appointed in an acting capacity to the position, will remain in office until a substantive replacement is found.